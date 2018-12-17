Simon (lower body) is now considered day-to-day, but still won't suit up versus Anaheim on Monday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Simon took to the ice prior to the Pens' game-day skate, but was unable to join his teammates. Even once cleared to play, the natural center could struggle to find a spot in the lineup now that Matt Cullen is healthy and Patric Hornqvist (upper body) appears to be nearing a return himself.