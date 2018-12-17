Penguins' Dominik Simon: Upgraded to day-to-day
Simon (lower body) is now considered day-to-day, but still won't suit up versus Anaheim on Monday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Simon took to the ice prior to the Pens' game-day skate, but was unable to join his teammates. Even once cleared to play, the natural center could struggle to find a spot in the lineup now that Matt Cullen is healthy and Patric Hornqvist (upper body) appears to be nearing a return himself.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Remains week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Out Thursday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Can't finish game•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Posts two points versus Coyotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...