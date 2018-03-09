Simon (lower body) is considered week-to-week, coach Mike Sullivan announced Friday.

Despite a 15-game goal drought, Simon had been playing really well prior to getting hurt, as he managed three helpers, 11 hits and 10 shots. While it may not show up on the scoresheet, the winger's speed allowed him to play aggressively on the forecheck and help keep the Penguins in the attacking zone. In order to fill out the lineup, Pittsburgh recalled Josh Jooris from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will reinsert Carter Rowney into the lineup. Another player will likely also make his way up from the minors in order to provide emergency depth -- Jean-Sebastien Dea and Daniel Sprong likely top that list.