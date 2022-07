Caggiula (back) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins in July of 2022, per PuckPedia.

Caggiula has never played an AHL game in his career, though he's also struggled to be an NHL regular. He was limited to five points in 18 contests with the Sabres last year, and he could face an uphill battle to make the Opening Night roster in Pittsburgh. If he does, he's likely set for a bottom-six role throughout the campaign.