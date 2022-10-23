Caggiula was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Caggiula has just one assist through four games at the AHL level this season. He scored five points in 18 games with the Sabres last season. The 28-year-old will likely be a healthy scratch at the NHL level but could fill a bottom-six role temporarily.
