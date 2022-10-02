Caggiula was cut from the Penguins training-camp roster Sunday
Caggiula was competing for a bottom-six role in Pittsburgh after signing a two-way deal in July. The 28-year-old forward has 91 points (46 goals, 45 assists) in 278 career NHL contests. He'll likely be one of the first call-ups should the Penguins need additional forward depth.
