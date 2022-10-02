site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Assigned to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
12:39 pm ET
O'Connor was cut from the Penguins training-camp roster Sunday
O'Connor logged three goals and two assists in 22 games last season in Pittsburgh and 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) with AHL Wilkes-Barre. The 24-year-old forward will likely bounce between levels again this season.
