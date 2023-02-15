O'Connor stepped into a fourth-line role against the Sharks on Tuesday after Ryan Poehling (upper body) was ruled out.

O'Connor had been a healthy scratch for three straight contests prior to Tuesday's tilt. In his last five contests, the 24-year-old natural center generated one goal on six shots, two assists and two hits despite averaging just 8:49 of ice time. O'Connor will likely remain a fringe lineup player the rest of the way and could find himself watching as a healthy scratch periodically.