site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: penguins-drew-oconnor-back-to-minors-481284 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
O'Connor was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
O'Connor is averaging 8:32 of ice time while being held without a point through three games this season. He should see more playing time at the AHL level.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read