O'Connor was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor was sent down Friday in what was a paper move to save salary cap space and make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. O'Connor has eight points in 27 games with the Penguins this season.
