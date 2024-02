O'Connor provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Connor has assists in consecutive games after going seven contests without a point. He set up Reilly Smith for a first-period marker Thursday, with that tally being the game-winner. O'Connor has played a middle-six role this season, logging 17 points, 93 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 51 outings overall. That's unlikely to be enough offense to get him on the radar in most fantasy formats.