O'Connor scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 home victory against the Kraken.

O'Connor opened the scoring at 0:49 of the second period with helpers to Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin. Since the Kraken didn't score, O'Connor was credited with the first game-winning goal of his career through 120 NHL games. His six goals also mark a new career best for the 25-year-old left wing. He'll look to carry over the momentum into Saturday's road game against the Golden Knights.