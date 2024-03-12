O'Connor (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus the Senators on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

O'Connor took the ice in a second-lone role alongside Evgeni Malkin and Reilly Smith at the game-day skate, so all signs seem to point to his involvement Tuesday. The -year-old New Jersey native is currently mired in a five-game pointless streak during which he's managed just five shots. Despite the recent slump, O'Connor has already set career highs this season in goals (nine), assists (12) and games played (60).