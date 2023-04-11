O'Connor (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

O'Connor missed Saturday's clash with the Red Wings due to his upper-body issue but could be ready to return against Chicago. The bottom-six winger is currently stuck in an 18-game goal drought during which he managed three assists, 21 shots and 20 hits while averaging 10:30 of ice time. If O'Connor can't play Tuesday, Alexander Nylander figures to step into the lineup.