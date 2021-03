O'Connor was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

O'Connor has served as a healthy scratch for the Pens' last four contests and hasn't suited up since Feb. 25 versus Washington. With the 22-year-old center needing minutes to further his development, the reassignment to the minors should be a good move for O'Connor. In the meantime, Anthony Angello, Sam Lafferty and Colton Sceviour should all be in the mix for bottom-six minutes.