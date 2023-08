O'Connor agreed to terms on a two-year. $1.85 million contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

O'Connor logged 46 games for the Pens last season in which he recorded five goals on 62 shots, six assists and 63 hits while averaging 9:49 of ice time. With his new contract in hand, O'Connor should be in contention for regular appearances in the lineup, likely in a bottom-six role where he should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold.