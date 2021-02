O'Connor was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday.

It's a procedural cap move for Pittsburgh with the team off until Saturday's matchup with the Islanders. O'Connor has played in each of the Pens' previous four games in which he registered one assist, four shots and three hits while averaging 11:14 of ice time, including 2:33 with the man advantage. With Evan Rodrigues (lower body) out until at least mid-February, O'Connor figures to remain a fixture on Pittsburgh's fourth line.