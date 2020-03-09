Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Leaving Dartmouth

O'Connor is set to sign an entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Monday, per Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca.

In 31 games with Dartmouth this season, O'Connor racked up 21 goals and 12 helpers. With his collegiate career behind him, the 21-year-old will likely link up with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the rest of the season. If the center can bring his scoring touch to the professional ranks, it may not be long before he gets the chance to make his NHL debut.