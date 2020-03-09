Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Leaving Dartmouth
O'Connor is set to sign an entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Monday, per Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca.
In 31 games with Dartmouth this season, O'Connor racked up 21 goals and 12 helpers. With his collegiate career behind him, the 21-year-old will likely link up with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the rest of the season. If the center can bring his scoring touch to the professional ranks, it may not be long before he gets the chance to make his NHL debut.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.