O'Connor will join Norwegian club Manglerud Star on loan, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

O'Connor signed with the Penguins after going undrafted out of Dartmouth last season. In two collegiate seasons, the 22-year-old center registered 38 goals and 21 helpers in 65 appearances. While O'Connor could return to Pittsburgh for training camp, he's unlikely to secure a spot on the 23-man roster and may be better suited staying in Norway instead of playing in the AHL next year.