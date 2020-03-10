Penguins' Drew O'Connor: NHL deal official

O'Connor inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

O'Connor was expected to leave Dartmouth as it was announced Monday, and Tuesday's deal makes it official. The 21-year-old will likely head to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton now that his collegiate career has finished, and the entry-level deal will kick in next season. In 31 games this season for the Mean Green, O'Connor produced 21 goals and 33 points.