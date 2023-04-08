O'Connor (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Detroit, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
O'Connor took a Matt Dumba hit in the first period Thursday and while he returned to action for the final two periods, he is unable to play Saturday. O'Connor has five goals and 11 points in 45 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
