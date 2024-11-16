O'Connor logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

O'Connor endured a 12-game point drought prior to Friday, posting a minus-13 rating and 20 shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old has been a middle-six fixture for the Penguins, but the team's lack of consistency on offense has made O'Connor a poor scorer for fantasy. He's at five points, 31 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 12 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 19 appearances.