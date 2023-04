O'Connor (upper body) will suit up against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

O'Connor put together a decent 2022-23 campaign in which he tallied five goals, six assists and 61 shots in 45 games played, all of which are career bests. Looking ahead to next season, the 24-year-old winger will need a new contract but as a restricted free agent should be back with the Pens.