O'Connor was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
O'Connor has five points in 22 games at the NHL level this season. He's added 12 goals and 20 assists with the Baby Pens as well, and he should serve as extra forward depth heading into the playoffs.
