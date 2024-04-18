O'Connor set new personal bests in games (79), goals (16) and assists (17) this season while averaging 15:45 of ice time.

It was a career year for O'Connor that was bolstered by the departure of Jake Guentzel. With an opening on the top line, it was O'Connor who found himself playing on Sidney Crosby's left wing. In that spot, the 25-year-old winger registered 12 of his 33 points this year. Unless the Penguins add a top-six winger in free agency, O'Connor should start 2024-25 in that role as well.