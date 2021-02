Per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com, O'Connor is no longer listed on the Penguins' active roster, indicating he's been reassigned to the taxi squad.

O'Connor has drawn into nine games with the Penguins this season, picking up one assist while posting a minus-2 rating over that span. Jared McCann (lower body) was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move Saturday, so O'Connor could be in for an extended stay on the taxi squad.