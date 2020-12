O'Connor has left Norwegian club Manglerud Star ahead of the start of Pittsburgh's training camp, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

While O'Connor will undoubtedly be a long shot to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, he will hope to follow the experience of John Marino, who made the leap to the NHL straight out of college. Barring an outstanding performance during camp, the 22-year-old center figures to land with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the upcoming season.