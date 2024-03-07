O'Connor (concussion) will not be in the lineup against Washington on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

With O'Connor on the shelf, the Penguins will need at least one of Noel Acciari (upper body) or Jansen Harkins (upper body), who were both deemed game-time decisions, to slot into the lineup. Otherwise, the club will need to recall another forward from the minors. Even with his injury, O'Connor has already set new personal bests in goals (nine), assists (12) and games played (60).