O'Connor found the back of the net in Pittsburgh's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

O'Connor got the scoring started at 2:36 of the first period. It was his first goal and point in six games in 2022-23. He entered the contest averaging just 7:53 of ice time this season and logged only 5:11 on Wednesday despite his early marker. As long as his role's that limited, the 24-year-old is unlikely to make significant offensive contributions.