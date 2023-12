O'Connor scored a goal on six shots versus Tampa Bay on Thursday.

O'Connor found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 11 versus Buffalo, a stretch of eight games without a goal. With Rickard Rakell (upper body) on long-term injured reserve, the 25-year-old O'Connor has found himself bumped up to the second line. Playing alongside Evgeni Malkin should bolster O'Connor's fantasy value and offensive production.