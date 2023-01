O'Connor scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

O'Connor found the back of the net at 16:42 of the first period to even the contest at 1-1, but the Penguins were unable to build anything from there. O'Connor has two goals and no assists in 10 games this season. He entered the contest averaging just 7:52 of ice time and logged 10:49 on Friday. Unless the 24-year-old's role grows meaningfully, he's unlikely to make regular offensive contributions.