O'Connor was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday and is expected to make his NHL debut against Boston.

O'Connor is playing in his first professional season after deciding to make the jump from the collegiate ranks in the offseason. The undrafted winger records 38 goals and 21 helpers in his two seasons at Dartmouth. Similar to John Marino last year, the 22-year-old O'Connor made enough of an impression during training camp to convince the organization to keep him on hand, rather than sending him down to the minors. With Evan Rodrigues (lower body) facing an extended absence, it will likely come down to O'Connor or Sam Lafferty for the final spot in the lineup on a game-to-game basis.