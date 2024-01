O'Connor produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in a wild first period that saw the two teams combine for six goals, including five by the 7:21 mark. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for O'Connor, and the 25-year-old has already established a new career high on the season with 13 points (five goals, eight helpers) through 37 games.