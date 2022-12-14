site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Up with Pittsburgh
By
RotoWire Staff
O'Connor was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
O'Connor has appeared in three games with Pittsburgh this season. He also has eight goals and 22 points in 20 AHL contests this campaign.
