Tokarski was recalled under emergency conditions from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Tokarski's promotion certainly doesn't bode well for the availability of Tristan Jarry (upper body), who was a surprise scratch versus the Panthers on Tuesday. During his previous isn't in the NHL, due to a prior Jarry absence, the 33-year-old Tokarski played in just two of eight contests, posting a 1-1-0 record and 2.68 GAA. Still, with Casey DeSmith not exactly impressing right now, perhaps Tokarski could see some more opportunities this time around depending on how long Jarry is out.

