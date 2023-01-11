Tokarski stopped 14 of 15 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Tokarski made his first appearance of the season, replacing Casey DeSmith after Vancouver scored three goals early in the first period. The 33-year-old Tokarski was sharp, turning aside 14 of 15 shots while Pittsburgh scored five unanswered goals en route to a 5-4 win. Tokarski was 10-12-5 with a .899 save percentage last season in Buffalo. He'll continue to back up DeSmith while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is sidelined.