Tokarski was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Tokarski figures to step into the backup role following the injury to Tristan Jarry (lower body) against the Bruins on Monday. The Penguins have a back-to-back on the schedule Jan. 13 and 14 against the Jets and Hurricanes, respectively, which could be Tokarski's next chance to play if Jarry is out that long.
