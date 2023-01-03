Tokarski was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Tokarski figures to step into the backup role following the injury to Tristan Jarry (lower body) against the Bruins on Monday. The Penguins have a back-to-back on the schedule Jan. 13 and 14 against the Jets and Hurricanes, respectively, which could be Tokarski's next chance to play if Jarry is out that long.