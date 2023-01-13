Per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, Tokarski was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will defend the home crease against Winnipeg.

Tokarski came on in relief of Casey DeSmith on Tuesday and turned aside 18 of 19 shots in a 5-4 victory over Vancouver. It was Tokarski's first appearance of the season and with the Penguins playing the first half of back-to-back games, he gets the Friday start. The Jets defeated the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday by a 4-2 score. They have averaged 3.36 goals per game, ninth best in the NHL.