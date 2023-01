Tokarski stopped 36 of 40 shots in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

Tokarski surrendered at least one goal in each period, including two markers on 14 shots in the second. He was making his first NHL start of the 2022-23 campaign after appearing in relief Tuesday and turning aside 18 of 19 shots in a 5-4 victory over Vancouver. The 33-year-old has a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage in 18 AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.