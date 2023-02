Tokarski was summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Saturday.

Tokarski has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .915 save percentage in two appearances for Pittsburgh this season. He was up with the big club prior to the All-Star break due to the absence of Tristan Jarry (upper body). The Penguins host Colorado on Tuesday.