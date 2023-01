Tokarski was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, per Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Tokarski has a 1-1-0 record, 2.68 GAA and .915 save percentage in two games with Pittsburgh this season. At the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he's posted a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage in 18 contests. Tristan Jarry (lower body) was taken off the injured reserve list in a corresponding move.