Tokarski was cut from Pittsburgh's training camp roster Sunday

Tokarski seemed slated to begin the year with AHL Wilkes-Barre behind Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith on the Penguins' depth chart. The 33-year-old netminder could see time in Pittsburgh in the event of injury. Tokarski was 10-12-5 with a .899 save percentage last season with Buffalo.

More News