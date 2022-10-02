Tokarski was cut from Pittsburgh's training camp roster Sunday
Tokarski seemed slated to begin the year with AHL Wilkes-Barre behind Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith on the Penguins' depth chart. The 33-year-old netminder could see time in Pittsburgh in the event of injury. Tokarski was 10-12-5 with a .899 save percentage last season with Buffalo.
More News
-
Penguins' Dustin Tokarski: Pens one-year contract•
-
Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Beats Blackhawks in finale•
-
Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: In goal against Chicago•
-
Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Surrenders five to Bruins•
-
Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Carried to win against Isles•