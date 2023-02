Tokarski stopped 38-of-42 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Tokarski was mostly sharp through the game, but the Devils came in waves. Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt beat him at even strength, Dougie Hamilton put in a power-play marker and Nico Hischier knifed in a shortie. Tokarski has a .896 save percentage this season and just isn't a trustworthy fantasy option. Tick will remain with the Pens until either Tristan Jarry (lower body) returns or the Pens trade for a goalie.