Tokarski will patrol the home crease Saturday against New Jersey, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Tokarski has surrendered eight goals on 75 shots in three appearances with Pittsburgh this season. He will make his second start with the big club after Casey DeSmith played in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders. The Devils sit seventh in the NHL this year with 3.43 goals per game.