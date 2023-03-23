Tokarski was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday on an emergency basis, according to Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

It's not yet known if Tokarski's promotion means that either Tristan Jarry, who started Wednesday, or Casey DeSmith are unavailable for Thursday's game against Dallas. Tokarski has a 1-2-0 record, 3.44 GAA and .897 save percentage in four contests this season. At the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 33-year-old has posted a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 29 appearances in 2022-23.