Tokarski allowed three goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Kings.

Tokarski was beaten three times by Adrian Kempe after relieving Casey DeSmith early in the second period. Through three appearances this season, Tokarski has allowed eight goals on 75 shots. The Penguins would likely prefer to avoid needing to use him, and the 33-year-old will likely head back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once Tristan Jarry (upper body) is cleared to return.