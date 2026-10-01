Chinakhov tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over the Flyers.

Chinakhov picked up where he left off last season, as he found the back of the net on a third-period power play to cap off Wednesday's big win. The 25-year-old winger flipped a switch offensively when the Penguins acquired him from Columbus in late December, as he went off for 18 goals and 36 points across 43 regular-season outings with Pittsburgh. As long as his hot streak continues, Chinakhov will likely be penciled in as a top-six winger for the foreseeable future, making him a solid fantasy option in leagues that heavily value offensive contributions.