Penguins' Egor Chinakhov: Big night in playoff-clinching win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.
The 25-year-old winger gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead midway through the second period when he got behind the New Jersey defense, corralled the puck and slipped a backhand past Jake Allen. Chinakhov is on fire to close out the regular season, putting together a five-game point streak in which he's racked up four goals and 10 points.
More News
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Plucks two apples Sunday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Six goals in last eight games•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Scores, assists in win•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Stays hot in loss•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Scores in loss to Carolina•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Five points in last four games•