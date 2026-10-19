Chinakhov (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Utah, Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Chinakhov has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury, and while he initially didn't have a timetable to return, he at least appears to be in the mix to suit up Monday. If he's forced to miss a third consecutive game, Ville Koivunen is a candidate to remain in the lineup. Chinakhov has recorded a goal, an assist, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots while averaging 15:57 of ice time across his first seven appearances of the regular season.