Penguins' Egor Chinakhov: Gets three-year deal

Chinakhov inked a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Penguins on Sunday.

Chinakhov was acquired by Pittsburgh from Columbus in December, which led to him getting a much bigger role with his new team. The Russian winger set new high-water marks in goals (21), assists (21), shots (140) and games played (72) during the 2025-26 regular season between the two teams. While Chinakhov didn't record a point in the 2026 playoffs, he had a strong end to the regular season, generating eight goals and 22 points over the final 18 games, so he has sleeper appeal heading into this coming season as a top-six player in Pittsburgh.