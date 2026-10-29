Chinakhov (lower body) is expected to play in Thursday's home clash against the Mammoth, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Chinakhov has missed four of the Penguins' last five games with a lower-body injury. When he was active on Oct. 19, however, he found the back of the net. He's a strong secondary scorer for Pittsburgh's lineup when healthy, but he's been held to just two goals across eight games this season. If the 25-year-old winger is ultimately given the green light to play, he'll likely suit up on the team's second line, where he can be an impact play in deep fantasy leagues.